President Trump Talks With Indian Leader To Help Improve Situation In Kashmir: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

President Trump talks with Indian leader to help improve situation in Kashmir: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :President of United States Donald Trump should hold talks with Indian leader Narinder Modi, for normalizing the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

These views were expressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to a private tv channel programe.

The lockdown in Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir besides massive human rights violations committed by Indian troops, could not be ignored by world leaders,he stated. Some 60 members of the Congress party in India had presented resolution on Kashmir, he said adding that a big group in the neighboring country had expressed reservations over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

In reply to a question about American trade deal with India amounting to billions, the Foreign Minister said that Indian leader having a vast scale of population would try to achieve such deals with the visiting US leader. Shah Mehmood Qureshi was of the view that South Asia was going to open a Gawadar corridor and Economic Zones besides other mega projects, which he added could be a major source of exploring business opportunities in this part of the region.

