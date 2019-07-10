UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Trump To Receive Prime Minister Imran Khan On July 22

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:19 PM

President Trump to receive Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 22

US President Donald J Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House on July 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald J Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House on July 22.

According to a press statement of the office of White House Press Secretary on Wednesday, during their meeting, President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan would discuss a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, defence, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between the two countries.

"The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict," it added.

