President Trump's Decision Over Resumption Of Dialogue With Taliban To Help Secure Peace: FM

Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:02 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan believed that President Trump's decision to resume dialogue with the Taliban was a positive development to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The foreign minister was talking to United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who called on him yesterday, the foreign office on Saturday said in a press release.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support as well as facilitating role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Ambassador Khalilzad apprised the foreign minister of the latest situation in the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi underscored the importance of early and successful conclusion of the US-Taliban peace deal and start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

He reiterated the importance of reduction in violence and all parties fulfilling their respective commitments.

The foreign minister also underlined the need to be mindful of the role and activities of spoilers who did not wish peace to return in the region.

He said the vision of economic prosperity and connectivity could not be realized without a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He assured that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role towards deepening bilateral trade with Afghanistan and realizing shared vision of regional connectivity.

