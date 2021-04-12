UrduPoint.com
President Tweets About His Recovery, Urges Nation To Observe COVID SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday, in a tweet, said he had recovered from COVID-19 due to the prayers and good wishes expressed by the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday, in a tweet, said he had recovered from COVID-19 due to the prayers and good wishes expressed by the people.

The president on his twitter handle urged the nation to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing of masks.

"With all your prayers & good wishes, I am Alhamdullillah out of COVID-19. Have spent my first full day at work today. Had only two days of fever & body aches, but weakness lingers. It is He who decides whose time has come & whose has not but please do continue with masks & SOPs," he posted his tweet.

On March 29, the president had tweeted about his being tested as Covid-19 positive.

