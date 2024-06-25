President underlines efforts to create awareness about drug abuse, strengthen laws, engage communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed that eliminating the scourge of drug abuse required creation of awareness, strengthening of anti-narcotics laws, investing in prevention and treatment and engaging communities.

“We also need to educate our youth about the harmful impacts of drug abuse to save them from this menace. Additionally, we should divert the energies of our youth into healthy and productive activities. The future of our young generation lies in our hands,” the president said in a message on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ being observed on June 26.

Today, the president said they commemorated the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking under the theme "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention."

The day highlighted the urgency of taking concrete steps to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the society by intensifying efforts to prevent drug abuse and trafficking in Pakistan, he added.

“Drug production and illicit trafficking not only immensely harm our youth and their families, but are also a potential source of financing for criminal and terrorist elements,” he observed.

The president also called upon every citizen to support the government in its fight to eradicate drugs from our society.

“I urge each one of you to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse at the individual, family, and community levels, prioritizing prevention and treatment,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari further said that addressing the root causes of drug abuse required an integrated approach involving all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies (LEAs), media, civil society, parents and teachers.

“We must curb the flow of drugs into our society, especially within educational institutions, by targeting drug suppliers and peddlers. LEAs should adopt proactive measures and take strict actions against persons involved in drug trafficking,” he maintained.

The president expressed the hope that through their collective efforts, they could achieve a drug-free Pakistan.