President underlines importance of human resource

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday underlying the importance of human resource said that better human resources could even rebuild the destructed country.

Pakistan needed to focus on health and education to ensure progress and prosperity, he said while addressing the unveiling ceremony of new name of Salim Habib University (formerly Banett Hodgson University).

Emphasizing upon inclusivity of the society, the president termed it as a key to progress and prosperity of any society. Women, minorities, underprivileged segment, differently abled people and all others must be brought to national mainstream for forming a robust society, he added.

He said the neighboring country was excluding minorities from its mainstream and was also legislating in that regard.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that the country was on path of developing an inclusive society under the 'Naya Pakistan' vision. .

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader across the world, who refused to impose a complete lockdown during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as he realized the economic difficulties it could cause for the people," he added.

He said Pakistan was the country which had learnt from its experiences. The country faced terrorism and other challenges and fought tremendously, he said, adding now the country was at tipping point.

Dr. Arif Alvi also emphasized upon promotion of science and information technology for the progress and development of the country.

He urged upon the youth to improve their intellectual abilities.

In past the country produced brilliant professionals who were exported to other countries due to non availability of employment, he said, adding now the country was not producing professionals to export them to abroad.

The president said Pakistan had now discovered the value of human resource.

On the occasion, Chairman Salim Habib Education Foundation Dr. M S Habib, Chancellor of Salim Habib University Dr. Iram Afaq, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, teachers and students were present.

President Dr. Arif Alvi was presented the honorary memento. The president on the occasion distributed certificates of appreciation among the faculty and students.