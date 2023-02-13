UrduPoint.com

President Underlines Need For Attitudinal Change Towards Family Planning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

President underlines need for attitudinal change towards family planning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for bringing attitudinal change in society towards family planning to advance reproductive health and effectively manage the growing population in Pakistan.

He said the rapid population growth was placing tremendous strain on the national resources, and family planning was the key intervention to check the increasing population growth.

The president expressed these views while talking to Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Luay Shabaneh, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said that religious scholars, media, and opinion leaders could help bring positive behavioural changes in society by supporting family planning processes in the country.

He said that national religious scholars and media were needed to raise awareness about family planning by educating the people.

He emphasized that all stakeholders should make coordinated efforts to promote family planning and better family health as basic human rights of married couples.

The president highlighted that 50% of pregnancies in Pakistan, out of 9 million, were unwanted due to the unmet need of its population for family planning products and services.

He underscored the need for taking measures to improve the health and nutrition of its people, especially maternal and reproductive health, reducing the maternal and infant mortality rate, and stunting and malnutrition.

He called for taking effective measures by the provincial governments, civil society, NGOs, media organizations, religious scholars, and relevant government departments and agencies to advance the agenda of family planning and better health in the country.

Dr Luay Shabaneh briefed the president about the role of UNFPA in the promotion of family planning services in Pakistan.

He informed that UNFPA had been a lead organization which supported all the demographic and health surveys conducted in Pakistan so far, besides supporting the country's efforts towards the accelerated delivery and accessibility of high-quality family planning information and services. He further informed that UNFPA had been providing technical and financial support to Pakistan for the past 50 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Civil Society Married Lead Family Media All Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Private sector needs to bring their potential to t ..

Private sector needs to bring their potential to the table to support government ..

11 minutes ago
 DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-b ..

DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-based mobility pilot project

26 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sa ..

HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sale tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

2 hours ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.