UrduPoint.com

President Underlines Need For Effective Awareness Campaign Over PWDs' Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 06:53 PM

President underlines need for effective awareness campaign over PWDs' rights

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon the need for a comprehensive and effective awareness campaign to highlight the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon the need for a comprehensive and effective awareness campaign to highlight the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He also emphasized upon the steps for bringing behavioural changes in society and removing of psychological and physical barriers in PWDs' mainstreaming, and their financial and economic empowerment as equal members of society.

The president expressed these views during a presentation on plans for an awareness campaign on PWDs given by Press Secretary to President Qamar Bashir at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi and senior officials of the President's Secretariat also attended the meeting, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the meeting, the president said that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) or Differently Abled Persons (DAPs) constituted an important segment of the population and it was the duty of the relevant stakeholders and the society in general to ensure their inclusiveness in all aspects of life, including political, economic, finance, business, trade and services.

He called for removing psychological and physical barriers to realize the full potential of PWDs and creating enabling conditions for PWDs to help them become productive members of society.

The president said that there was a need to relook at their attitudes towards DAPs and bring proactive reforms in the education system from the grassroots level to educate the students at all levels regarding the rights of DAPs and the obligations and responsibilities of society to stop stereotyping them, stop the name-calling, harassment or intimidation of DAPs which were the biggest impediment towards the inclusiveness of the DAPs as fully empowered and productive member of the society.

During the meeting, the participants of the meeting were briefed about the overall situation of PWDs, societal perceptions towards PWDs, the role of media in creating awareness about the rights of PWDs, etiquettes and manners for interaction with PWDs, and using the right terminology to refer to PWDs or Differently Abled People.

The president said that the media, both conventional and social, had always been at the forefront to inform, educate and entertain the people and enjoyed vast reach to the urban, rural and unprivileged populations in underserved areas.

Media was the most effective and useful partner in the dissemination of purpose-made media products on the rights of DAPs and the obligations and responsibilities of society towards them, he added.

He said that these media products might sensitize the relevant stakeholders and general public to remove social barriers, ensure their inclusion and mainstreaming and create a harassment and discrimination-free enabling environment for DAPs.

The president called upon all the stakeholders, from the public and private sectors, including Government ministries, departments, NGOs, welfare and civil society organizations to join hands and improve the legislative, legal, and financial physical aspects related to DAPs on a top priority basis.

The president also highlighted the need to make buildings and public places accessible to PWDs by building PWD-friendly ramps, and called upon the private sector, especially the banking, telecom, business and industrial sectors to take steps in this regard, besides providing employment opportunities to PWDs.

He also urged upon the need to make the websites of the public and private sector institutions accessible and PWD-friendly.

Related Topics

Business Education Civil Society Media All From Government Top Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in ..

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

25 seconds ago
 TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Reschedul ..

Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later - Russian Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh calls on Si ..

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of sufi singer's son corpse in Wad ..

CM takes notice of sufi singer's son corpse in Wadhu Waha

2 minutes ago
 Co-curricular activities are an integral part of e ..

Co-curricular activities are an integral part of education: Tariq Marwat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.