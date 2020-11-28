President underlines need for enhancing educational standards through virtual education

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that coronavirus pandemic had unfolded the importance of online education in Pakistan, therefore, the universities have golden opportunity to enhance their educational standards through virtual education.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of civil society, headed by Haji Hanif Tayyab. He was briefed about the problems faced by Federal urdu University of Arts Science & Technology FUUAST, a press release said.

Virtual University had been playing a pivotal role in online education by providing the cheapest and quality education. The Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology should also promote online education, he added.

The president observed that the issue of brain-drain in Pakistan had been a result of neglect in higher education sector.

Now efforts were being taken to improve the situation by aligning the vision of all universities in line with our future requirements, he added.

The delegation of civil society comprised members including Agha Masood, Mubashir Mir, Manzar Naqvi and others.

While emphasizing on non-political behaviour in academia, president advised the Federal Urdu University to come up with an initiative on developing software in order to detect plagiarism and promote Urdu as a medium of language by increasing translation of best knowledge Urdu.

"Availability of the best and popular translation work in Urdu language can also eliminate illiteracy"', he added.