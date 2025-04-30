President Underlines Need Of Equipping Workers, Youth With Modern-day Skills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the need to equip the workers and youth with modern skills to meet the challenges of an ever-changing job market.
In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day being observed on May 1, the president said “In today’s rapidly changing world, the key to securing a brighter future for our youth and workers lies in their skill development.”
The president called upon the governments, private enterprises, educational institutions, and civil society to collaborate in creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the skill development of labour.
He said on International Labour Day, they paid tribute to the contributions, struggles, and sacrifices of their working men and women who had played an important role in the development of our country.
“This day reminds us of the historic struggle waged by workers around the world for their rights and dignity. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to their empowerment, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.
President Zardari said their labourers and working classes were the driving force of their economy and national development.
They build infrastructure, run industries, cultivate lands, and move economy forward, he said adding “It is our workers who sustain our manufacturing industries, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, government and other public sectors. Our workers are our pride, and we owe our national development to their hard work and contributions.”
The president also urged employers, trade unions, civil society, and the public sector to join hands in creating a just labour ecosystem and work for the welfare and uplift of workers.
“Let us honour our workers through meaningful policies, inclusive development, and a culture that respects labour in all its forms,” he emphasised.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt providing jobs opportunities abroad to 30,000 youth: CM Bugti4 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to supporting agriculture sector: SACM4 minutes ago
-
Two nabbed for ‘torturing’ woman4 minutes ago
-
President underlines need of equipping workers, youth with modern-day skills4 minutes ago
-
Raja Najabat invites AJK PM to attend activities in UK to highlight Kashmir issue4 minutes ago
-
DC vows to boost rural enrollment in Abbottabad school drive4 minutes ago
-
Govt taking concrete steps for welfare of workers: says Balochistan CM4 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate Cultural Day4 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera commends brave Police response to Terrorist attack on Daraban Police station14 minutes ago
-
2-member criminals gang arrested14 minutes ago
-
Two awarded life term in murder cases, 4 others acquitted14 minutes ago
-
Renewables First & New Energy Nexus launch CLIP to power country's climate tech ecosystem24 minutes ago