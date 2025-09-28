President underlines significance of free flow of information in promoting transparency, good governance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday emphasizing the importance of the free flow of information in promoting transparency, accountability and good governance, reaffirmed that access to information was a fundamental and democratic right of every citizen.

The president called on all stakeholders to work collectively to safeguard the right to information and to build a more open and informed society.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), the president also expressed concerns over the growing challenge of misinformation and fake news in today’s digital age.

He said the distortion of truth through such means posed a serious threat, adding the dissemination of fake news undermined national unity and eroded public trust in institutions.

Highlighting the need for responsible reporting, the president noted that accurate and timely information was essential for democratic stability.

“Timely and accurate access to information empowers citizens and enables them to actively participate in the national development,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He urged all public institutions to further strengthen systems that ensured access to information, making them more effective and transparent.

The president also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media platforms, emphasizing that a well-informed society formed the foundation for transparency, development and justice.