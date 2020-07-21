UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Underscores Importance Of E-commerce For Economic Boost

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:47 AM

President underscores importance of E-commerce for economic boost

President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday said promotion of E-commerce was highly essential for strengthening economy of the country as it provided access to distant markets, reduce cost of doing business and create employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday said promotion of E-commerce was highly essential for strengthening economy of the country as it provided access to distant markets, reduce cost of doing business and create employment opportunities.

He was chairing a meeting on E-commerce to review the action plan with regard to implementation of E-commerce policy in the country.

Highlighting the importance of E-commerce, the president said it offered huge opportunities for small and medium enterprises that connected them with Pakistani online markets and international markets through global E-commerce platforms.

According to a press release, the meeting was attended by Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmed, Secretary to the President Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Secretary IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Additional Secretary Finance, Dr.

Arshad Mahmood, Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghanni, Member (IT), M/o IT&Telecom Syed Junaid Imam, CEO NITB Syed Shabahat Ali and Joint Secretary M/o Commerce Aisha Humaira Moriani.

The meeting was briefed about the E-commerce initiatives and their role in economic development of the country.

It was informed that the country had potential to increase its GDP by US$36 billion and create 4 million jobs by 2025 by using digital financial services.

The participants were apprized that E-trade in the country had crossed over Rs. 100 billion.

In order to promote E-commerce, the meeting underscored the need for tax incentive packages and availability of IT infrastructure and quality of services in the country.

The president asked NITB, FBR, SBP, ministries of IT and commerce to expeditiously complete work on their respective pillars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Business State Bank Of Pakistan FBR Market Commerce (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

36 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

36 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

36 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.