President underscores need for production of environment friendly energy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday underlined the need for using technology capable of producing efficient and environment friendly energy.

He said a new industry of turbine servicing was emerging in Pakistan which was a welcome development.

The President was speaking at the launching ceremony of a private turbine servicing company Mechanical Field Support (MFS) here.

He said the emergence of industry of turbine service will increase production of electricity as turbines will produce electricity with efficiency while using less fuel.

Other countries could also benefit from the turbine servicing industry in Pakistan, he said adding in the past in order to meet power shortages, new agreements were signed in haste.

As the agreements were made without planning, these were of no benefit to Pakistan and the country had to buy electricity at a high price, he noted.

He said countries like Pakistan could not afford decisions made without planning.

He said Pakistan had a tremendous potential to produce 50000 megawatts of electricity.

The President said Pakistan wanted to become an economic hub for different sectors and was equipping its young population with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

He said quantity of data was increasing in the world and skilled workforce and human resources were essential to utilize this data.

Without educating the people, the country would not make progress in the sector of industry especially information technology, he said adding the government was focusing on investing in education.

President Alvi said human activities had a deep impact on the environment and the global footprint was severely affecting environment of the earth.

He said Netherlands, a country many times smaller in size than Pakistan was one of the leading countries in the field of agriculture.

It was imperative to increase agricultural production to meet needs of a growing population and Pakistan could learn a lot from Netherlands, he added.

Managing Director of the private turbine company Humayun Zubair, Chief Executive Officer of K Electric Moonis Alvi and others spoke on the occasion and shed light on the importance of turbine service industry.

On this occasion, a documentary was shown about the operations of the turbine company.