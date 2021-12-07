President underscores need to equip youth with skills for job market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underscored the need to equip youth with skills according to demands of the job market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underscored the need to equip youth with skills according to demands of the job market.

During a briefing on technical and vocational training here, he said, "We have to focus on making youth especially women and special persons skillful so that they become productive members of society.

" He said special persons were 12 to 14 percent of the total population.

It was necessary to create connections with the industry to prepare a skilled workforce, the president added.

He said skillful youth would be able to get available jobs in the market.

Chairman National Technical Training Commission Syed Javed Hassan and provincial heads of Toyota Company attended the meeting.