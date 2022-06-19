President underscores need to explore development opportunities in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to explore further avenues for the development of Gilgit Baltistan as the prolific region was gifted with huge tourism opportunities.

During a meeting with the members of the Gilgit Baltistan assembly the other day, the president expressed his optimism about Pakistan's progress and development and cited that during coronavirus pandemic, the country manifested its potential when compared with rest of the world.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan was also present during the meeting, a press release said.

The president said that Gilgit Baltistan possessed tourism resources but it lacked the skilled people.

For the development and progress of the area, they would require skilled lot to effectively utilize the available resources, he added.

He also assured that suitable and able candidate would be appointed to the post of vice chancellor of Baltistan university to ensure quality education and oversee professional matters.

With regard to demand of the members, the president also assured that in other districts of Gilgit Baltistan, university campuses of Karakroum and Baltistan universities would be established.

He also stressed upon provision of required resources for the development of Gilgit Baltistan.