UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Undertakes Five-day Official Visit To Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

President undertakes five-day official visit to Japan

President Dr. Arif Alvi will undertake his five-day official visit to Japan from Sunday where he would attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi will undertake his five-day official visit to Japan from Sunday where he would attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

The president was undertaking the official visit on the invitation of the Government of Japan.

The enthronement ceremony would be attended by a large number of heads of state/governments.

During the visit, the president will meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan, foreign office in a press release on Saturday said.

It further said Pakistan and Japan were the long-standing friends and partners.

Japan is among the major foreign investors in Pakistan and a significant export destination for Pakistani products.

"Pakistan-Japan cooperative ties have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential for further collaboration in myriad fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism, " it added.

Apart from being a key economic partner of Pakistan, Japan had made important contributions in supporting Pakistan's socio-economic development efforts over the years.

"The visit by the president will further cement the friendly relations between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas," it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Agriculture Visit Japan Sunday From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Huraira’s 162 runs and an all-round performance ..

16 minutes ago

UK Parliament to Continue Debates on Brexit Deal o ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Help Serbia Retain Territorial Int ..

3 minutes ago

Army Burn Hall College playing great role in build ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Russian Diplomat Discusses Situation in Syr ..

19 minutes ago

Seven Out of 13 Missing People Found Alive After D ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.