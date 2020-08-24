UrduPoint.com
President Updates Visiting IPU Head On IIOJK's Worsening Human Rights Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:48 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon the world to take notice of human rights' violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), suffering worst lockdown and human rights abuses at the hands of Indian security forces

In a meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said the people of IIOJK were facing extreme misery as India unleashed a reign of terror, terming it a clear violation of United Nations resolutions.

President Alvi expressed the hope that IPU would play its role in protecting the rights of the people of IIOJK.

He also apprised the visiting dignitary about the smart-lockdown policy of Pakistan government that successfully overcame the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabriela Cuevas Barron, a Mexican politician for last 20 years, said her country wanted to work with Pakistan for promoting closer ties in areas of mutual interest.

The President expressed the hope that the visit of the President IPU would strengthen parliamentary relations between the parliament of Pakistan and IPU's member parliaments.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi attended the meeting.

