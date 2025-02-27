President upholds FOSPAH’s verdict in case of workplace harassment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The President of Pakistan has upheld the decision of the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH) after dismissing the appeal of the guilty person.

According to FOSPAH, the case pertained to an incident during the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Programme, where the accused Mubashir Mukhtar was found guilty of workplace harassment and gender-based discrimination.

Following a thorough investigation, FOSPAH imposed minor penalties, including the stoppage of his increment for three years and a compensation of Rs. 100,000 payable to the complainant under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, the FOSPAH said in its statement.

Challenging FOSPAH’s ruling, the accused filed a representation before the President of Pakistan, seeking to overturn the penalties.

However, after careful review and hearing both parties at length, the President dismissed the appeal, emphasizing that the accused’s total denial of the incident was an attempt to obscure the truth.

The FOSPAH said, “The President’s ruling reaffirms FOSPAH’s commitment to ensuring a safe and harassment-free work environment for women in the country.”

It added that the decision further solidified the Ombudsperson’s order, underscoring that harassment at the workplace would not be tolerated.

The statement said FOSPAH remained steadfast in its mission to protect employees, particularly women, from workplace harassment and ensures that perpetrators are held accountable.

“This verdict is a significant milestone in upholding justice and sends a strong message that any form of workplace harassment will be met with legal consequences,” it said.