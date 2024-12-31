President urged nation to review successes, failures of past year for better 2025

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistani nation and the international community on the beginning of the new year with an exhortation to the nation urging it to review the successes and failures of the past year to learn from it and strive for a better year ahead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistani nation and the international community on the beginning of the new year with an exhortation to the nation urging it to review the successes and failures of the past year to learn from it and strive for a better year ahead.

In a message received from the President's Office, the president prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation at the beginning of the new year.

"May the new year bring peace, stability, progress and prosperity to the nation. I hope that the new year will be a year of progress and prosperity and peace and stability at the global level.

To get the country out of the challenges, the nation has to work with unity, discipline, continuous hard work and dedication," said the president.

He added that the youth of the country should be invested in developing their skills by providing opportunities and in order to make Pakistan strong, the focus should be on the development of the poor.

At the beginning of the year, he said the nation should resolve to work hard for public service, peace and stability. "I pray to Allah that the new year will be a year of success for the country," the president said.