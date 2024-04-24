President urges Australian companies to invest in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Australia enjoyed durable relationship and urged the Australian companies to invest in different sectors of Pakistan including agriculture, agricultural equipment and other tools.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Neil Hawkins who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also expressed his satisfaction over the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in mining and mineral sectors.

The Australian High Commissioner apprised the President of the existing level of bilateral ties between the two countries, adding both countries were cooperating in education, defence and agriculture sectors.