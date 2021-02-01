UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges Banking Mohtasib's Role For Consumers' Protection Against Scams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

President urges Banking Mohtasib's role for consumers' protection against scams

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday asked the Banking Mohtasib to take effective preventive measures for protection of banking consumers from scams and financial losses.

The president, in a meeting with Banking Mohtasib Muhammad Kamran Shehzad here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, called for utilizing the latest information technology tools for better service delivery and complaints' resolution.

He stressed the need to create awareness among the people about scams and fraudsters in the banking sector through seminars and an effective media campaign.

The president expressed concern over the increasing trend of fraudulent activities and cyber crimes in the banking sector, and underlined the need for taking preventive measures by upgrading information technology systems to save the people from such scams.

The Banking Mohtasib apprised the president that mostly illiterate and elderly people were being targeted by the fraudsters in the country. Over 25,000 complaints were received during the year 2020, 84% of them were disposed of. Around 65% complaints were received from Punjab, he added.

The Banking Mohtasib also presented the Annual Performance Report-2020 to the president, who appreciated the Mohtasib's efforts in addressing the complaints and protecting the rights of banking consumers.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Punjab 2020 Media From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

42 minutes ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

52 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 hour ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

1 hour ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.