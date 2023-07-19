President urges bureaucracy to promote good governance in public departments

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 08:22 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the government officers to play their role in promotion of good governance in all public departments

Besides improving service delivery, he said, the bureaucracy should also work for the country's development and welfare of the people with sincerity and hard work.

He was talking to the participants of 37th Mid-Career Management Course Quetta, who called on him here at the President House.

The president said the government authorities needed to take timely decisions to provide justice to the people.

"Delay in decision making put negative impact on the service delivery and development of the country," he said.

"We need to adopt better morals and values of integrity." He said the bureaucracy had to streamline the system and improve intellectual capacity. The officers should equip themselves with modern skills to augment their performance along with effective decision making, he remarked.

President Alvi also asked the bureaucracy to benefit from the modern information technology to improve the people's access to the public service and enhance the performance of government departments.

The president also directed to provide service as per the people's expectations as it would help fast-track development in the country.

