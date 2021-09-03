President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potential

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the business community to develop "Brand Pakistan" to tap the export potential of Pakistan and put the country on a new path of progress and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the business community to develop "Brand Pakistan" to tap the export potential of Pakistan and put the country on a new path of progress and prosperity.

He was speaking here at the awards ceremony of Pakistan Ready-made Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA).

He said that measures were required to manufacture value added products and raise the production of cotton and other agricultural commodities.

The President underlined the need for more steps to increase inclusion of women in the economic activities.

Without the inclusion of women in the economic sphere, the country's progress would remain incomplete, he remarked.

He said now Pakistan should embark on the next phase of export oriented growth and the exporters should take advantage of the incentives offered by the government.

The government had taken Pakistan out of a difficult economic situation caused by a huge current account deficit accrued by the past governments, he added.

He said Pakistan would benefit the most from peace and stability in Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan would be bonanza for Pakistani manufacturers and exporters.

He observed that expertise of Pakistani businessmen and professionals would be needed for reconstruction and development activities in Afghanistan.

The President noted that India had bad relations with all its neighbours including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.

India had created difficulties for itself by alienating 15 percent Muslim population, he said adding Muslim community was being mistreated and harassed in India.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan learned important lessons in the war against terrorism and extremism.

A two decade war was waged in Afghanistan, $ two trillion were spent and so many lives were lost but at the end the parties to the conflict had to come to the negotiating table.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated from day one that there was no military solution to the Afghan issue and he was right all along, he added.

He assured that the government was formulating all its economic policies in consultation with the stakeholders.

The obligation of the government was to create a suitable and conducive environment for the business community, industrialists and exporters, he continued.

The President said the government through consultations resolved issues of the industrialists and exporters and gave impetus to financial and economic progress.

He advised the Pakistani traders to make honesty and sincerity their guiding light to gradually develop the brand Pakistan.

He noted with satisfaction that the apparel exports of the country increased by 14 percent last year.

He explained steps that the government had taken to attract foreign direct investment.

He said the present government had put Pakistan in the right direction by strictly observing the moral values and stopping the loot and corruption of the past governments.

The President congratulated the winners of the awards and called upon them to contribute further to the economic activities of the country. The awards were given to leading exporters of the ready-made garments and apparel.

Chairman PRGMEA Adeeb Iqbal in his speech highlighted the achievements of his organization in the manufacturing and export sectors.