UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges Business Community To Take Steps For Financial Inclusion Of Special Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

President urges business community to take steps for financial inclusion of special persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the business community to take steps for the financial inclusion of differently-abled people by providing them jobs according to their skills and talents.

He gave these remarks while talking to a delegation of traders, which led by Haji Tahir Naveed called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

         While talking to the members of business community, the president remarked that the government was cognizant of their problems and steps were being taken to provide them a business-friendly environment.

He said that the government had provided a financial stimulus package of over Rs 1.

2 trillion to support the business community as well as the poor strata of society.

It kept the businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic to save the economy from adverse impacts of the pandemic, he added.

The president said despite the pandemic, Pakistan's economy was on the road to recovery and the surge in exports and 24.9% increase in remittances were healthy signs for it.

          The delegation appreciated the business-friendly policies of the government, particularly its support to the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. \932

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Poor Road From Government Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

1 hour ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

1 hour ago

Iraqi Defence Minister visits Wahat AlKarama

1 hour ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

2 hours ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF'sÂ fiscal s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.