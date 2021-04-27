President urges CII to play role for women’s rights

(@fidahassanain)

President Arif Alvi has agreed to the request of Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz to hold a virtual conference with Ulema to chalk out a strategy for creating awareness among people about the COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the Council of Islamic Ideology to play its role in ensuring the protection and promotion of women’s rights, particularly their right to inheritance.

President Alvi said islam granted social and economic rights to women but unfortunately the cultural hindrances kept them deprived of their rights.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz in Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Alvi said the government had enacted a law to protect women’s property rights and ensure that such rights were not violated.

President Alvi said that Council through the services of Ulema and prayer leaders could play a key role in creating awareness to protect women s due rights.

