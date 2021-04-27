UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges CII To Play Role For Women’s Rights

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:17 PM

President urges CII to play role for women’s rights

President Arif Alvi has agreed to the request of Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz to hold a virtual conference with Ulema to chalk out a strategy for creating awareness among people about the COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the Council of Islamic Ideology to play its role in ensuring the protection and promotion of women’s rights, particularly their right to inheritance.

President Alvi said islam granted social and economic rights to women but unfortunately the cultural hindrances kept them deprived of their rights.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz in Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Alvi said the government had enacted a law to protect women’s property rights and ensure that such rights were not violated.

President Alvi said that Council through the services of Ulema and prayer leaders could play a key role in creating awareness to protect women s due rights.

The President agreed to the request of Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz to hold a virtual conference with Ulema to chalk out a strategy for creating awareness among people about the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Islamabad Women Prayer Government CII Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

38 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

40 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

9 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

9 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

9 minutes ago

'Terrorists' may have killed missing foreigners in ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.