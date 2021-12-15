President urges citizens to avail benefits of Ehsaas programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged citizens to avail benefits from 20 different components of the Ehsaas programme especially Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme offering daily use items on subsidized prices.

Talking to media during his visit to One Window Ehsaas Center here, he said people needed to be told about the different components of the Ehsaas programme which was a very comprehensive programme benefiting a large segment of the population.

The government gave much needed financial assistance through the Ehsaas Kafalat programme during the coronavirus pandemic, he recalled.

At present under the Ehsaas programme, students were given scholarships and stipends, he added.

The president urged politicians to understand the scope of the programme and guide people on how to avail benefits from the different segments of the Ehsaas programme.

He said people were getting essential items on controlled prices from the utility stores because of the subsidies provided by the government.

The president visited different sections of the Ehsaas center and inquired about the facilities being offered to the people.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the president about various aspects of the programme.

Dr. Sania Nishtar told about the One Stop Shop operations of Ehsaas which integrate all benefits and services for 14 different target groups in one space. Secretary Ismat Tahira, DG Khalid Siddique, DG Naveed Akbar, DG Meer Anwar and other senior officials of Ehsaas were also present on the occasion.

At the center, the president took stock of the wide ranging One Window Ehsaas services and met with beneficiaries.

He was also informed that with all Ehsaas benefits and services in one space, One Window Ehsaas Center resourcefully facilitates Ehsaas recipients who previously had to go to many offices to get their problems fixed.

President Alvi said, "It is heartening to see that all Ehsaas services can be accessed at this facility in a well-coordinated manner, and this is the real demonstration of a welfare state." He highly commended the integration of all Ehsaas services and facilities under one roof and lauded that for the first time in Pakistan, a single window service has been developed to serve those in need.

The president also congratulated Dr. Sania and Ehsaas team for running a multitude of Ehsaas programmes with utmost integrity and transparency.

Dr. Sania said, "To assist Ehsaas beneficiaries nationwide, One Window Ehsaas operations are being upscaled in all districts of the country while miniaturized version centers will be set up at Tehsil level."The one window center offered wide ranging services including Ehsaas Kafaalat, ATMs of partnering banks for Ehsaas cash payment, NADRA office for biometric verification and desks for Ehsaas school Stipends, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Amdan and Ehsaas Interest Free Loan, Ehsaas Digital internet caf�, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas Tahafuz along with a desk to serve differently abled, shuttle service to take people to Panagahs, Ehsaas Utility Store for the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat, fully equipped training room, survey registration desk, retiring room for women, information and complaint desks and several others.

One Window of Ehsaas is articulated in six pillars: firstly, one stop shop, the Ehsaas Center; secondly, back office digital interface; thirdly, a public facing digital information and services platform; the fourth component is a mobile app; the fifth component is cognitive API architecture� the integrated database; and finally, the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.