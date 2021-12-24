President urges civil, armed services officers to equip with requisite skills for national security

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged officers of civil and armed services to equip themselves with requisite skills to handle intricate and complex professional matters concerning national security.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a graduation ceremony for National Security Course 2022 conducted at National Defence University here.

Federal Ministers, Senators and senior serving and retired military officers were also present on the occasion.

The graduation ceremony, marked the culmination of national security course which had commenced on 16 August and was attended by participants from civil services of Pakistan, along with members from the armed forces.

The main focus of this course was to enable the course members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of comprehensive national security.

The President congratulated the course participants on their achievements.

He asked the graduates to do all it takes to conceptualise the national response against the threats and challenges faced by the nation.

The President appreciated the contributions of National Defence University in refining and defining skills of the participants on national security concepts and enabling national policy makers to acquire a better understanding of issues concerning national security of Pakistan.