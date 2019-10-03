President urges corporate sector to help in tacking climate change challenges in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday, underlining the need of creating enhanced awareness about tackling the challenges of climate change, called upon the country's corporate sector to also play more effective role in this respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday, underlining the need of creating enhanced awareness about tackling the challenges of climate change, called upon the country's corporate sector to also play more effective role in this respect.

He was addressing the participants of a function organized by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) titled "Impactful Journey" - an Exhibition of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Initiatives by OICCI members here at a local hotel.

The president on this occasion also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan's September 27, speech at the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York and said the prime minister talked about the challenges of global warming and climate change.

He said since the gap between rich and poor had widened due to fourth industrial revolution in the world, the multi-national companies also had some responsibilities regarding the consumers.

He appreciated the CSR initiatives of the OICCI members in social sector, adding, however, the corporate sector, in line with the philosophy of corporate social responsibility, was required to work more for better future.

He said the present government was taking effective measures for ease of doing business, which would help attract more investment in the country.

The president in this respect also referred to a latest World Bank report which put Pakistan among the top 20 better performing economies and having the ease of doing business.

He mentioned the growing population, which was impacting economic growth as well as malnutrition which was causing stunted growth as some of the challenges faced by Pakistan.

He urged the country's corporate sector particularly the overseas investors to supplement and contribute in the government's efforts of tackling social sector challenges including in the areas of health, education, malnutrition.

President of OICCI Shazia Syed in her remarks on the occasion said the ambition for this event was to showcase the efforts being made by OICCI members to improve the lives of millions of Pakistanis across the country.

She said corporate social responsibility was at the heart of their member companies doing business in Pakistan and today's exhibition was a glimpse into how they were using their collective footprint to serve the communities they operate in.

Shazia Syed said the OICCI members, during the last one year alone, have collectively invested over Rs5.5 billion to create a positive difference for 58 million people across the country.

She added that 32% of their CSR activities were focused in Sindh, 27% in Punjab, 15% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10% in Balochistan and another 16% across the tribal belt, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Secretary General of OICCI Abdul Aleem in his welcome remarks highlighted the social sector activities of OICCI, which had 200 overseas companies registered as its members.