President urges debate on legislation in parliament instead of media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday urged the opposition to debate the open ballot legislation in the parliament instead of media as around 150 bills were stuck up in the legislature owing to the ongoing confrontation.

"If traffic light is off, what would you do? Would you leave in chaos (Or is it better) if anyone guides the traffic as it has to move. Law provides for ordinance. We did not violate any law," he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The president said many laws of public interest like women rights were stuck up in the parliament owing to confrontation which necessitated the promulgation of the ordinance.

He said the number of ordinances issued by the incumbent government was far lesser than the previous government.

He said in the past, the governments with even two-third majority had been issuing ordinances.

About the ordinance for Senate election through open ballot, Dr Arif Alvi said the opposition leaders including Nawaz Sharif had been calling for open ballot. But when the government had brought a legislation on the open ballot, the opposition was trying to find excuse to reject it.

He said the ordinance was issued before the announcement of the election schedule otherwise such an amendment could not be possible later on.

He said the opposition should be debating the legislation in parliament, not television, or through communication.

"What should the government do? Should they touch their feet to convince them for debate," he asked.

