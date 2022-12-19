UrduPoint.com

President Urges Diaspora To Create Institutional Linkages For Tech Transfer To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon the Pakistani diaspora in North America and Europe to create linkages with relevant institutions, departments, and the resident country's private sector for the transfer of technology, expertise, and intellectual capital to catalyse Pakistan's progress and development.

The president, talking to Pakistani-descent Physician Society President Dr Asif Syed who called on him here, emphasised the linkages among respective institutions of higher learning, research, and development in North America and Europe with those of Pakistan for the transfer of knowledge and technology, and setting up of relevant infrastructure.

He also appreciated the idea of establishing a strategic reserve in Pakistan of essential commodities, which might include relief goods needed to cater for any man-made or natural calamities.

The strategic reserve of essential medicines required for the victims of both man-made and natural calamities was also essential, he added.

President Alvi said the government was trying to resolve the economic issues faced by the nation, especially in ensuring the availability of Urea and meeting the energy needs.

He commended the Pakistani-descent Physicians Society (PPS) and its welfare activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent floods in Pakistan, stating the entire world was appreciative of the country's efforts to combat the pandemic.

The president also appreciated the PPS for their advocacy efforts related to training medical graduates of Pakistan in the United States and providing alternate pathways to physicians who were unable to get a residency slot.

He urged that the collaboration of PPS with the government could make a remarkable change in the quality and standard of the healthcare system in Pakistan.

The president stated that the PPS could play an active role in bringing technological advances in the health sector of Pakistan to enable young physicians to remain competitive on the world stage.

Dr Asif Syed said the PPS was a medical non-profit organization and a part of APPNA with a member base of 600 plus physicians from Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Its focus was to develop as a grassroots-level organization facilitating healthcare services, community outreach, policy, advocacy, and legislation in both the US and Pakistan, he added.

The PPS participates in numerous philanthropic, community-based initiatives in the US and Pakistan, such as free clinics, immunization campaigns, disaster relief, and food/ration pantries. They are working on establishing an endoscopy suite at Jinnah Hospital, Karachi, and supporting the flood relief efforts in the country.

