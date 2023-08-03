Open Menu

President Urges Efforts To Deepen Pak-Iran Ties In Trade, Culture

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for efforts to deepen and widen the relationship between Pakistan and Iran, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

The president, talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Iran Mudassir Tipu, who called on him here, underlined that Iran was a brotherly neighbouring country and Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with Iran rooted in history, culture, and religion.

He underscored that in the regional context, it was important that efforts were reinforced to highlight the plight of hapless people living in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to the Iranian people, adding that Iran had supported the causes of justice and equity.

The ambassador-designate maintained that he was determined to further solidify Pakistan-Iran ties and, in the emerging geopolitical developments, elevate those ties to new heights exploring their full potential.

