President urges every possible help to rain-hit people in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains in Quetta.

In a statement issued by the President's House, Dr Alvi conveyed condolences to the families of the victims.

President Alvi urged the authorities concerned to extend every possible help to the people in the affected area.