President Urges Federal Ombudsman To Up Outreach To Remote Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

President urges Federal Ombudsman to up outreach to remote areas

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the Federal Ombudsman to increase its outreach to far-flung areas of the country and utilize the latest information technology tools for the quick redressal of people's complaints against the maladministration of government departments.

The president asked the Ombudsman to provide speedy justice to the complainants against the high-handedness of utility companies as most of the complaints were related to excessive billing by DISCOs and gas companies.

The president made these remarks while talking to the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, who called on him and presented the Annual Report-2021 of the organization, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Secretary to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Ejaz Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

The Ombudsman briefed the President about the performance and achievements of the institution during the year 2021.

