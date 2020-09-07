UrduPoint.com
President Urges Foreign Investors To Benefit From Pakistan's Liberal Investment Regime

Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan had adopted a very liberal and investment friendly policy and foreign investors needed to benefit from the liberal investment regime.

He said that the investment policy had been designed in a manner to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for foreign investors in the country.

The President expressed these views while talking to an Australian delegation, led by Andrew Forrest, founder and Chairman of Fortescue Group, which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

          Highlighting the potential for investment in mineral sector, the President informed the delegation that Pakistan was blessed with a lot of mineral resources and foreign investors were required to capitalize on opportunities in the mineral sector.

He further informed that Pakistan had the potential to produce upto 80,000 MW of hydro electricity.

        Andrew Forrest informed the President that Fortescue Group was interested to invest in hydel energy and mineral sector.

It is worth stating that Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is an Australian iron orecompany which has constructed some of the most significant mines in the world.

