ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited foreign investors to benefit from the business-friendly environment of Pakistan.

In a meeting with a delegation of businessmen from the United Kingdom, he said Pakistan was an attractive destination for foreign investors in terms of the incentives offered by the government.

President Alvi said Pakistan and the UK enjoyed good economic and trade ties and called upon the businessmen of the two countries to explore the potential in diverse fields.

He mentioned that the government had established Special Economic and Technology Zones Authority to encourage foreign investors.