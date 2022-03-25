UrduPoint.com

President Urges Foreign Investors To Benefit From Pakistan's Business-friendly Environment

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 05:01 PM

President urges foreign investors to benefit from Pakistan's business-friendly environment

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited foreign investors to benefit from the business-friendly environment of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited foreign investors to benefit from the business-friendly environment of Pakistan.

In a meeting with a delegation of businessmen from the United Kingdom, he said Pakistan was an attractive destination for foreign investors in terms of the incentives offered by the government.

President Alvi said Pakistan and the UK enjoyed good economic and trade ties and called upon the businessmen of the two countries to explore the potential in diverse fields.

He mentioned that the government had established Special Economic and Technology Zones Authority to encourage foreign investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Kingdom From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series- ..

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series-deciding third Test

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt approves Rs 300 mln to enhance fu ..

Balochistan govt approves Rs 300 mln to enhance fund for higher education of law ..

8 minutes ago
 CDA to organize 'Islamabad Marathon' on Saturday

CDA to organize 'Islamabad Marathon' on Saturday

8 minutes ago
 Govt urged for ensuring availability of food items ..

Govt urged for ensuring availability of food items in markets during Ramadan

8 minutes ago
 Berlin Says No Need for Gov't to Intervene in Situ ..

Berlin Says No Need for Gov't to Intervene in Situation With Settlements on Russ ..

8 minutes ago
 Skills education to be given more importance than ..

Skills education to be given more importance than formal education in future: Sh ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>