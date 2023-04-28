UrduPoint.com

President Urges Foreign Investors To Benefit From Pakistan's Pro-investment Policies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said as Pakistan offered investment friendly environment, the foreign investors should benefit from its pro-investment policies.

The president, talking to a delegation of the Chinese Company (Easyway Innovation Technology Company Ltd), led by its Chief Executive Officer Joe Hanyu here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said the development of the IT (information technology)sector was one of the major priorities of the country.

He said the foreign entrepreneurs needed to invest in the important sector which had immense potential to grow.

The president said the Special Technology Zones Authority offered various incentives, including a 10-year tax exemption for the enterprises, and the Chinese IT companies should capitalize on those opportunities.

The Easyway CEO briefed the president about the role of his company in providing various IT services and industry solutions.

He highlighted that the Easyway provided integrated solutions and professional software development for smart transportation, smart logistics and other fields.

He said his company had developed e-ticking system for Pakistan Railways that would help enhance its efficiency.

