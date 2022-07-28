President urges govts, civil society for rescue, relief of flood-hit people

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the provincial governments and organisations from public and private sectors to make all possible efforts for rescue and relief to people hit by flash floods and torrential rains in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the provincial governments and organisations from public and private sectors to make all possible efforts for rescue and relief to people hit by flash floods and torrential rains in various parts of the country.

The president, in a tweet, said that the torrential rains and flash floods had deluged various cities and districts in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan which claimed precious lives and damaged basic infrastructure.

He urged all the governments and departments to leave no stone unturned to rescue the people affected by floods.

He said that the people of Pakistan were a compassionate nation as they had always displayed marked resilience in such times.

The president also urged all institutions, welfare organizations, civil society and NGOs to come forward to aid the people in Balochistan.

He said the efforts to reduce the rainwater in cities including Karachi were also equally important.