UrduPoint.com

President Urges Govts, Civil Society For Rescue, Relief Of Flood-hit People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 08:59 PM

President urges govts, civil society for rescue, relief of flood-hit people

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the provincial governments and organisations from public and private sectors to make all possible efforts for rescue and relief to people hit by flash floods and torrential rains in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the provincial governments and organisations from public and private sectors to make all possible efforts for rescue and relief to people hit by flash floods and torrential rains in various parts of the country.

The president, in a tweet, said that the torrential rains and flash floods had deluged various cities and districts in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan which claimed precious lives and damaged basic infrastructure.

He urged all the governments and departments to leave no stone unturned to rescue the people affected by floods.

He said that the people of Pakistan were a compassionate nation as they had always displayed marked resilience in such times.

The president also urged all institutions, welfare organizations, civil society and NGOs to come forward to aid the people in Balochistan.

He said the efforts to reduce the rainwater in cities including Karachi were also equally important.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Civil Society All From Rains Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country: PMD

43 seconds ago
 Dialogue to Eradicate Engineers Unemployment kicks ..

Dialogue to Eradicate Engineers Unemployment kicks off today

45 seconds ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol's orderly room held

Punjab Highway Patrol's orderly room held

46 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan announces bye-poll ..

Election Commission of Pakistan announces bye-polls schedule for one NA, two PA ..

48 seconds ago
 CMEC assembles heavy mining equipment in Pakistan

CMEC assembles heavy mining equipment in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad reviews Coronavirus vaccination driv ..

DC Abbottabad reviews Coronavirus vaccination drive daily performance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.