President urges healthcare workers to promote medical ethics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said it was responsibility of health care workers, pharmacists and other relevant organizations to promote medical ethics and discourage the excessive prescription of antibiotics to patients.

In a meeting with ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Lis Rosenholm here, he said the medical professionals needed to discourage the practice of unnecessarily prescribing the antibiotics.

Pakistan evacuated foreign nationals and members of international organizations from Afghanistan through air and land routes, he added.

The ambassador briefed the president about the medical ethical practices and high quality healthcare system of Denmark.

The meeting focused on the promotion of medical ethics in healthcare system of Pakistan.

The attendees emphasized the need to inculcate ethical and best practices of health services delivery among health professionals.

She said that her country was highly grateful to the government of Pakistan for evacuating Danish citizens from Afghanistan.

She expressed her gratitude on behalf of the people and the government of Denmark to Pakistan for assisting Danish citizens in their evacuation during difficult time.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nosheen Hamid, Acting Vice Chancellor of Health Services academy (HSA), Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Director Pharmacy, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Abdul Rasheed, and Registrar Health Services Academy Nadeem Sajjad.