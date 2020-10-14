President urges Indian Muslims not to forget glorious history fighting Hindutva mindset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged upon the Muslims of India not to forget their glorious history while fighting the regressive mindset of Hindutva as imposed by the religiously intolerance and racist leadership.

"Before long the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was, the struggle for you against Hindutva regressive mindset, my friends, is a struggle of memory," he tweeted.

He quoted Milan Kundera, a Czech writer of 19th century Milan, as saying that "the first step in liquidating people is to erase their memory, destroy books, culture and history." "Then, have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture and invent new history," he pointed out, emphasizing upon the Muslims of India not to forget history.

