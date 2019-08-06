UrduPoint.com
President Urges Industrialists To Fully Concentrate On Value-addition Of Their Products

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the industrialists and business community to fully concentrate on value addition of their products as it was very important for increasing the country's exports.

The President stated this while talking to a delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which called on him at the Awan-e-Sadr.

Dr Alvi said the private and public sectors would have to work jointly to make Pakistan a modern industrial state. Economic self-sufficiency was indispensable for economic development, he added.

He appreciated the establishment of Emolument Centre by the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said supporting the disabled people was not only important but it was also our religious and national responsibility.

More Stories From Pakistan

