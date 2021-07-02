UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges Int'l Community To Take Serious Steps To Combat Islamophobia, Discourage Hate-speech

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:40 PM

President urges int'l community to take serious steps to combat Islamophobia, discourage hate-speech

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the international community to take serious steps for combating Islamophobia and discouraging hate speech as the two promoted intolerance and hatred in the societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the international community to take serious steps for combating Islamophobia and discouraging hate speech as the two promoted intolerance and hatred in the societies.

He emphasized the need to effectively highlight the atrocities being committed by India against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at the international fora to expose its real face to the world.

The president was talking to Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Dr Alvi stressed the need to showcase the contributions made by Pakistan in the war on terror as well as at the international fora.

Pakistan, he said, had suffered a lot at the hands of terrorists as it lost over 70,000 people and its economy suffered losses of $150 billion.

He stated that the world must acknowledge Pakistan's contribution in the war on terror as it successfully defeated terrorism by offering enormous sacrifices.

The country's success story should be properly projected.

President Alvi highlighted that COVID-19 posed unprecedented challenges to the developing countries with economic, financial and health implications and the Prime Minister's Global Initiative for Debt Relief was a timely call to relieve their stretched resources during the pandemic.

He underscored that climate change was a major challenge and Pakistan was taking effective measures to plant trees under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project to help mitigate its impact.

The president said the world had now recognized Pakistan's stance that conflict in Afghanistan could only be settled through political means and in that regard the country had played a significant role in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Tsunami Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Muslim Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the t ..

25 minutes ago

Bielsa loses Lille dismissal claim

21 seconds ago

UN chief urges Morocco, Polisario to accept candid ..

23 seconds ago

Minister visits HFH to inquire after health of rev ..

24 seconds ago

Prevention of crimes against children top priority ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan offers special incentives to Chinese busi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.