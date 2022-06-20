As Pakistan joined the world to commemorate the World Refugees Day on Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi called for resolve by the international community to continue its collective efforts and support for the refugees across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :As Pakistan joined the world to commemorate the World Refugees Day on Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi called for resolve by the international community to continue its collective efforts and support for the refugees across the globe.

The president, in his message on the day, said Pakistan continued to host one of the largest refugee population around the world.

Beginning in 1979, millions of Afghan refugees started arriving in Pakistan and had continued to do so over the past four decades depending on conditions within Afghanistan, he added.

He said despite the declining international support for the Afghan refugees over decades, the Government of Pakistan had provided all possible facilities, including food, shelter, access to education and health, and ample livelihood opportunities for them.

President Alvi said during the COVID-19 pandemic, testing and vaccine facilities were also provided to 1.43 million registered Afghan refugees and 850,000 Afghan Citizen Card Holders as part of the National Covid Programme.

"As such, there should be no doubt about the commitment of Pakistan to the cause of refugees and the international community has acknowledged its contributions for this international cause Pakistan will continue to work with the international community for durable solutions for the issues of refugees around the world," he remarked.

He said the World Refugees Day was designated by the United Nations to commemorate the strength and courage of people, who had been forced to leave their countries unwillingly. It was also an occasion to promote empathy to comprehend the issues of refugees, and to recognize their plight and resilience, he added.

The president said the refugees remained one of the most vulnerable segments of the people and the ultimate solution to their problems was the promotion of peace and stability in the countries of their origin so that they could return to their homeland with dignity and honour.