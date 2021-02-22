UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges Japan To Avail Abundant Business Opportunities In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:56 PM

President urges Japan to avail abundant business opportunities in Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday while highlighting Pakistan's investment potential, underscored that Japan could avail abundant business opportunities in Pakistan, especially in sectors like agriculture, automobile, information technology and textile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday while highlighting Pakistan's investment potential, underscored that Japan could avail abundant business opportunities in Pakistan, especially in sectors like agriculture, automobile, information technology and textile.

Talking to Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuniori Matsuda, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here, the president said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Japan as both the countries enjoyed cordial relations in various fields for decades, a President House press release said.

He said Japan enjoyed tremendous goodwill in Pakistan as the government and people of Pakistan highly valued the important contribution made by Japan in supporting development efforts in Pakistan.

The president expressed the desire to further enhance trade and economic relations for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

He appreciated the Government of Japan's decision to suspend debt repayments under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative and thanked for the assistance provided to Pakistan to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Arif Alvi stressed the need to increase frequency of bilateral exchanges at the highest level to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He added that Japan could recruit skilled workers and IT experts from Pakistan to meet its human resource requirements.

The president asked the ambassador to convey his heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday falling on Tuesday (February 23).

The Japanese ambassador congratulated the president over the recently concluded Pakistan Navy's Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman-2021, adding that it brought countries from different parts of the world to work together for collective purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pakistan Navy Technology Business Agriculture Japan February Textile From Government Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

3 minutes ago

Respecting each others' rights inevitable for a st ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt ..

5 minutes ago

SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

5 minutes ago

Book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says IAEA chief's visit led to 'significant a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.