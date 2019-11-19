UrduPoint.com
President Urges Joint Efforts For Safe, Secure Pakistan For Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

Terming children as architects of the nation, President Dr Arif Alvi has called the need for joint efforts to ensure a safe and secure Pakistan for children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Terming children as architects of the nation, President Dr Arif Alvi has called the need for joint efforts to ensure a safe and secure Pakistan for children.

"This requires whole of the nation approach. It is imperative that they are nurtured and protected to safeguard our future," he said in a message on the Universal Children Day, celebrated annually on November 20.

President Alvi said the government was taking measures for creating a nation where equal opportunities existed for all, including women and children.

"A welfare state is being created where healthcare, education and security of life and property will be ensured and rights of all including children will be protected," he said.

He said Pakistan as a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) had always been at the forefront of regional and international efforts to protect the rights of children.

The CRC was adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1989. This year, the international community is celebrating 30th anniversary of the CRC and reviewing the progress made during these three decades to identify gaps and challenges.

