President Urges Measures For Economic, Social Mainstreaming Of Differently-abled Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday emphasising the protection of rights of the hearing-impaired persons, called for measures to ensure the economic and social mainstreaming of the differently-abled persons.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation led by President of Deaf Welfare Awareness Foundation Sheikh Muhammad Mansha, said the encouragement of the differently-abled persons was essential for their inclusion in all fields.

He also stressed the need for special measures for education and skill-development of the hearing-impaired persons.

By utilising the information technology, such people could be facilitated for their communication as well as education, he added.

He said that the universities were giving special concession to the differently-abled persons in the tuition fee and other expenditures to facilitate their higher education.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is also facilitating them for issuance of special identity cards.

President Alvi urged the persons with disabilities to get their special identity cards as well as the disability certificates.

He urged the government, NGOs and the hearing-impaired people to collectively work for coping with the prevailing challenges.

The delegation apprised the president of the problems faced by the people with impaired hearing as well as performance of the Foundation.

First Lady Samina Alvi was also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan