President Urges Media To Highlight Social Distancing At Mosques

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

President urges media to highlight social distancing at Mosques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday urged the print and electronic media to highlight social distancing phenomenon at Mosques as agreed between the government and the Ulema.

In a tweet, he said the worshipers should also be educated so that they themselves ensure social distancing for their own protection and that of others.

"Every citizen of Pakistan must be encouraged to take the responsibility. After the 20 point 'Ijma' (consensus) on prayers in Masajid, it is up to us to implement it," the president remarked.

He also shared the image of the prayer congregation at a Mosque in Karachi with people maintaining distance and a media report depicting Mosques being disinfected, carpets removed and floors marked to make the people stand at a prescribed distance during the prayer.

"Such images must be tweeted to make us proud. Let us make discipline a norm rather than an exception… We must increase our sense of ownership in our country," he commented.

