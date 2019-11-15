President urges Muslim countries to pool up resources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :President, Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized on the unity of Muslim Umah to pool up their resources and to do maximum research and use modern technologies to cope with global changes, along with fostering unity among their ranks.

Addressing 43rd FPCCI Exports Awards ceremony here at the Governor House, the President said the Muslim countries, making an economic block, could easily strengthen their economies and bring prosperity to their nations. Muslim countries have huge economic potential and only better planning and transformation of the economies into modern ones was needed.

On this occasion, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Engr.Daro Khan Achakzai along with senior leadership of FPCCI, President, Islamic Chamber of Commerce ,Industry and Agriculture, Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel; President, ECO-Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and of Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Azaraksh Hafizi, President, Turkisyh Chamber of Commerce (TOBB) and Vice President ICCIA, Rifat Hisarciklioglu, and dozens of delegates from ICO member countries were also present.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said in the present days, it has become very easy to share all kind of information. Muslim countries should come with new modalities, share information about trade and investment potentials, and ensure transfer of technology.

" Now, it is internet era and we can have information within seconds. We, Muslims must benefit," he asserted adding that any company could reach directly to the consumers in any part of the world. Pakistani companies should work hard to maximum shares in the international market.

Pakistan is 20 million people market and Muslim countries could benefit from it, he said.

He acknowledged that Turkey was making fast progress and its economy has emerged as a fast growing economy in the world. Pakistan and other ECO members could benefit from its expertise and technology.

He urged the local business community to pay due taxes and fulfill their national responsibility as without increasing tax revenue the country could not be developed and made prosper.

He said present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully alive of the issues related to trade and investment, is taking all possible steps for the ease of doing business.

But, he said, this could be better done when the government have more money in its kitty and the main source is taxes. It is regrettable that Pakistan has very low GDP-tax ratio. It is also dire need of the country to document its economy and convert black economy into white one.

Even, the foreign investment would only come when there is ease of doing business in Pakistan. Another hindrance in this direction was corruption.

Without eliminating corruption, Pakistan would not move further, President said.

He said the present government had great task of eliminating corruption and ensuring ease of doing of business. It has to clear the mess of more than seventy years, he said.

He said the Muslim counties could lead the world through ethics and humanitarian values.

He cited the examples of Turkey and Pakistan who were taking care of millions of refugees with open heart, whereas the Western counties do not accept even one hundred refugees.

President, Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Vice President ICCIA, Rifat Hisarciklioglu said Pakistan is our second home and reliable partner of Turkey.

He underlined the need for enhanced economic cooperation among the ECO countries. There is need for more focused efforts and targeted steps to increase mutual trade and investment.

President FPCCI Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai , in his welcome address, highlighted the economic potential of Pakistan and invited ECO member countries to make investment in various sectors.

He thanked ECO-CCI and ICCIA leadership for giving Pakistan the opportunity to host the meetings of these forums here.

He stressed on more interaction in ECO countries at the government and private sector levels.

He said FPCCI have started its Export Awards in 1976 to encourage the exporters of the country and the idea had worked well.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi distributed FPCCI Export awards among the leading exporters from various sectors and areas of the country.