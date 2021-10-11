UrduPoint.com

President Urges NAB To Prosecute Officer For Misconduct In Sharjeel Memon Reference

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:17 PM

President urges NAB to prosecute officer for misconduct in Sharjeel Memon reference

President Dr Arif Alvi while rejecting the appeal of ex-Assistant Director NAB, Muhammad Umair has urged NAB to prosecute him to the maximum extent of the law on account of him being guilty of grave "inefficiency and misconduct", and stealing 15 original deeds of property in reference no. 15/2019 (State v/s Sharjeel Inam Memon & Others)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi while rejecting the appeal of ex-Assistant Director NAB, Muhammad Umair has urged NAB to prosecute him to the maximum extent of the law on account of him being guilty of grave "inefficiency and misconduct", and stealing 15 original deeds of property in reference no. 15/2019 (State v/s Sharjeel Inam Memon & Others).

The President upheld the maximum service punishment in law of "major penalty" of "dismissal from service", which he considers definitely not enough considering the crime involved, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here on Monday said.

Muhamamd Umair, ex-Assistant Director (AD), had submitted an appeal to the President of Pakistan against the orders of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) imposing a major penalty of "Removal from Service".

Rejecting the appeal, the President stated that it was a case of blatant corruption, and was tantamount to throwing mud in the eyes of the people of Pakistan who had been betrayed.

He said that Pakistan had suffered a great deal because of corrupt looters and plunderers, adding that so-called accidental fires destroy entire floors to remove every bit of evidence.

The President said that documents were stolen even in foreign countries where corruption of Pakistani politicians was being investigated.

According to the details, NAB had taken possession of 15 original deeds of property from the Secretary of Sharjeel Memon, Izhar Hussain, at the time of his arrest from his house in April 2019.

Subsequently, the documents were kept in a steel Almirah in NAB which had been specifically provided to ex-Assistant Director, who was made the sole custodian of these documents.

On 18th August 2020, the Defense Counsel claimed before the court that NAB did not possess the original documents, in response to which Umair promised to bring them to court the following day.

On 19th August, the appellant told the court that he had lost the record in his office.

This lapse resulted in the instant relief and granting of post-arrest bails to the accused persons.

According to the fact-finding report, all the record was present but only the most important 15 original documents were removed cleverly from the file and were recovered only after pressure was brought upon the NAB official.

NAB had recommended an immediate suspension of Umair, along with initiation of disciplinary proceedings under NAB Employees Terms and Conditions of Service (TCS) 2000 and proceeding under section 31(a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. He was placed under suspension for three months with effect from 03-09-2020.

In the light of the report of the Fact-Finding Inquiry Committee, it was decided to proceed against the officer under clause 11.05(2) of NAB's TCS-2002 and issued him the show cause notice.

After the fulfillment of legal requirements, Chairman NAB, on the recommendations of the Authorized Officer, awarded a major penalty of "Removal from Service" on Muhammad Umair under clause 11.03(1) (b) (iii) of NAB Employees Services Rules (TCS 2002).

Subsequently, the ex-Assistant Director submitted an appeal to the President of Pakistan on 28-07-2021.

While rejecting the appeal of Umair, President Dr Arif Alvi stated that the incident was shocking and documents were missing not as an accident but by deliberate action of a very corrupt official of NAB.

He expressed surprise over the timing of the theft, adding that the theft was clever and the file was not lost.

He observed that theft could not have been done by any outsider but only by someone who was totally aware of the entire case.

The President said that it was very painful case for him and the criminal action caused huge damage of billions of rupees to Pakistan, besides betraying our trust and exchanging it for corrupt money.

"I, therefore, reject the appeal and urge NAB to prosecute the individual to the best of its abilities", the President noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Corruption Sharjeel Memon President Of Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Money April August Criminals 2019 2020 Media All From Best Billion Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

India Launches Space Association in Effort to Open ..

India Launches Space Association in Effort to Open Sector to Private Companies

2 minutes ago
 US Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives in Mosc ..

US Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives in Moscow

2 minutes ago
 European Commission to Issue Payment Request for P ..

European Commission to Issue Payment Request for Poland for Failure to Close Tur ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran reports 11,256 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,702,89 ..

Iran reports 11,256 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,702,890 in total

10 minutes ago
 Burkina starts trial of alleged killers of left-wi ..

Burkina starts trial of alleged killers of left-wing idol Sankara

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change co-hosts regional dialo ..

Ministry of Climate Change co-hosts regional dialogue on illegal trade of Houbar ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.