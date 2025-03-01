Open Menu

President Urges Nation To Actively Support Deserving, Poor In Holy Month Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM

President urges nation to actively support deserving, poor in holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the nation to participate in the charity and alms-giving activities during the holy month of Ramadan and take special care of those in need.

“We must go beyond our means to support the poor. These are the principles which play a vital role in building a strong, progressive, and compassionate society. By doing so, we will fulfill the true objectives of Ramadan and attain its rewards,” the president said in a message at the advent of holy month of Ramadan 1446 Hijrah.

The president extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He said that Ramadan was a month of mercy, forgiveness and salvation. “It teaches us self-purification, patience, perseverance, compassion, equality, and unity. This holy month provides an excellent opportunity to attain piety, sincerity, and closeness to Allah Almighty.

It creates an environment to reform ourselves both at individual and collective levels, thus allowing us to restart our lives with a renewed sense of purpose,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release on Saturday,quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari further stressed that the sacred month also reminded them of the suffering of the needy and underprivileged.

The message was to rise above personal interests and extend a helping hand to others, fulfill the needs of the poor and destitute and promote the spirit of sacrifice and generosity in society, he added.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them the ability of taking benefits from the blessings of Ramadan, to embody patience and piety and to contribute towards the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

He also prayed that this month might bring peace, stability, development and prosperity to Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

45 minutes ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

1 hour ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

2 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

3 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

4 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

5 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan