President urges nation to adhere to precautionary measures on Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi while congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, urged them to keep adhering to the precautionary measures as the whole world was being ravaged by the deadly COVID-19.

In his message on the Eid ul Fitr 1441 Hijrah, he said the whole nation with solidarity and precautionary measures would face the critical challenge of coronavirus.

He said Eid ul Fitr had special significance due to the holy month of Ramazan as the day heralded with the award for performing the religious obligations and strengthening the spirit of patience and sympathy.

"The day teaches us to adopt all those qualities of humanity, sacrifice and patience as permanent part of our lives which will pave the way for earning the divine blessings," he added.

The president further said besides, sharing joys of this holy occasion, the day reminded them to also include the needy and deserving people in these pleasures by paying special attention to such segments of the society.

He also prayed for the solidarity and strength of the nation for successfully overcoming the current COVID-19 pandemic.

(Embargoed till Sunday morning, 1st of Shawwal 1441 Hijrah)